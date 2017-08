May 17 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Stock Exchange

* Says it will terminate Shenzhen Century Plaza Hotel's listing due to violations, company failing to provide audited result reports

* Says Shenzhen Century Plaza Hotel will start delisting process from May 24

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qvtQ27; bit.ly/2rq8Ud4

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)