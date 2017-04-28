LendingClub posts fourth straight quarter of loss
May 4 Online lending platform operator LendingClub Corp reported its fourth straight quarterly loss as it processed fewer loans, and costs rose.
April 28 Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 50 percent to 70 percent, or to be 104.6 million yuan to 118.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (69.7 million yuan)
* Comments that increased sales of subsidiary and IC carrier is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gWMfCT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 4 Online lending platform operator LendingClub Corp reported its fourth straight quarterly loss as it processed fewer loans, and costs rose.
May 4 Zynga Inc, creator of online game FarmVille, forecast an increase in current-quarter bookings above estimates on Thursday, helped by the strong performance of its titles such as Zynga Poker and Words with Friends.