April 28 Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 50 percent to 70 percent, or to be 104.6 million yuan to 118.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (69.7 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of subsidiary and IC carrier is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gWMfCT

