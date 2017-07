July 27 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Glory Medical Co Ltd

* Says unit's consortium expects to win hospital construction project with investment of about 400 million yuan ($59.36 million)

* Says unit expects to win hospital project with investment of about 650 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2uAPqGr; bit.ly/2v1Xh0e

