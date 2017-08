April 27 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit down 31.5 percent y/y at 396.9 million yuan ($57.59 million)

* Says trading in shares to halt from April 28 pending announcement related to asset acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ozwmGQ ; bit.ly/2ozub6d

