May 16 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Huaqiang Industry Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder is in discussion to invest at least 60 billion yuan ($8.71 billion) in Hebei province including Xiongan area in next 3-5 years

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pRxG3G

($1 = 6.8895 Chinese yuan renminbi)