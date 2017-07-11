Fitch Affirms Kenya at 'B+'; Outlook Negative
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Kenya's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'
with a Negative
Outlook. The issue ratings on Kenya's senior unsecured
foreign-currency bonds
are also affirmed at 'B+'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed
at 'BB-' and
the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'B+' ratings reflect Kenya's solid growth reco