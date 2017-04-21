FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 21, 2017 / 9:42 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment to dispose equity interest in project companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Investment Ltd

* Intends to dispose entire equity interest and shareholder's loan in three Sanshui project companies, Pengji Assets Management Company and Pengxiang Company

* Initial bidding price for transfer of interests in three Sanshui project companies is RMB2.82 billion

* Initial bidding price for transfer of interests in Pengxiang Company is RMB229 million

* Initial bidding price for transfer of interests in Pengji Assets Management Company is RMB2.60 billion Source (bit.ly/2oaYEr3) Further company coverage:

