3 months ago
BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment updates on disposal of stake in certain units
May 24, 2017 / 10:52 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment updates on disposal of stake in certain units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Investment Ltd

* Disposal of the entire equity interest and shareholder's loan in certain subsidiaries

* Deal for consideration of RMB2.58 billion plus interest on shareholders' loan

* Equity transfer agreements in respect of transfer of interests in each of sanshui property sanshui hotel and pengji assets management co

* Expected that company would record a net gain after tax of approximately HK$2.912 billion from disposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

