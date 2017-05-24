BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment updates on disposal of stake in certain units

May 25 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Investment Ltd

* Disposal of the entire equity interest and shareholder's loan in certain subsidiaries

* Deal for consideration of RMB2.58 billion plus interest on shareholders' loan

* Equity transfer agreements in respect of transfer of interests in each of sanshui property sanshui hotel and pengji assets management co

* Expected that company would record a net gain after tax of approximately HK$2.912 billion from disposals