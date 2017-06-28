BRIEF-Pinguin Haustechnik: majority of Pinguin-shares sold
* TRITON LIEGENSCHAFTEN GMBH SELLS 67.01 % STAKE IN PINGUIN HAUSTECHNIK
June 28 Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 600 million yuan ($88.25 million) worth of bonds in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tjoJFS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7985 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* TRITON LIEGENSCHAFTEN GMBH SELLS 67.01 % STAKE IN PINGUIN HAUSTECHNIK
* Fy loss attributable HK$22.2 million versus loss of HK$22.5 mln