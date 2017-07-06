BRIEF-Sandmartin International says received petition filed by Fung Chuen
* Received a petition filed by Fung Chuen against co, Hung Tsung Chin and Chen Mei Huei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting Co Ltd
* Says says it sees H1 net profit up 75.8-104.4 percent y/y at 215-250 million yuan ($31.61-$36.75 million)

($1 = 6.8020 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 11