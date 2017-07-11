German stocks - Factors to watch on July 11
FRANKFURT, July 11 The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0638 GMT
July 11 Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting Co Ltd
* Says its unit expects to sign EPC contract worth 390 million yuan ($57.35 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2u99u2v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8000 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
FRANKFURT, July 11 The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0638 GMT
FRANKFURT, July 11 Germany's Rational, a maker of hot food preparation tools for professional kitchens, said it raised its 2017 sales outlook on Tuesday thanks to large orders from North America.