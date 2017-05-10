FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Shenzhen Jinxinnong Technology plans hog breeding projects
May 10, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen Jinxinnong Technology plans hog breeding projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Jinxinnong Technology Co Ltd

* Says board approves to invest 350 million yuan ($50.72 million) in hog breeding project

* Says its industry fund, partners plan to boost Fujian unit's capital for hog breeding project with investment at about 150 million yuan

* Says board approves to boost Heilongjiang unit's capital by 340 million yuan for hog breeding project with investment at 650 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2q5rFCm; bit.ly/2r1dDSc; bit.ly/2pjNaSV

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9010 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

