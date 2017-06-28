U.S. says hopes China will approve more GMO corn for import
BEIJING, June 28 The United States hopes that more varieties of its genetically modified corn will be approved for import by Beijing, the U.S. ambassador to China said on Wednesday.
June 28Shenzhen Jinxinnong Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Xiping County People's Government and Henan-based equipment firm, on industry chain business
HONG KONG, June 28 Hong Kong's second board hit a fresh record low on Wednesday, with shares of penny stocks plunging as investors raced to reduce their exposure to the highly volatile market.