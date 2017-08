April 20 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Kaizhong Precision Technology Co Ltd

* Says it signs framework agreement to acquire auto parts assets for about 300-400 million yuan ($43.59-58.12 million)

* Says shares to resume trading on April 21

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pGk1R9

