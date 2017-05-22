Bulsatcom set to launch Bulgaria's first communications satellite
SOFIA, June 16 Bulgarian telecoms company Bulsatcom said it plans to launch the Balkan country's first geostationary communications satellite on Monday in a $235 million project.
May 22 Shenzhen Keybridge Communications Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy 45 percent stake in technology service firm for 945 million yuan ($137.17 million)
* Says shares resumed trading on May 22
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rGwour; bit.ly/2qMP1gB ($1 = 6.8891 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 16 India's Tejas Networks Ltd's up to 7.7-billion-rupee ($120 million) initial public offer (IPO) of shares was oversubscribed 1.88 times on the last day of the sale on Friday, stock exchange data showed.