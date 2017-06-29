BRIEF-Furen Pharmaceutical Group Industry elects chairman, appoints general manger and CFO
June 29 Furen Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co Ltd :
June 29 Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd :
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche public corporate bonds worth 800 million yuan, with coupon rate of 6.48 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JXGWu3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 29 Furen Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co Ltd :
CLEVELAND, June 28 Ohio's Republican-controlled legislature voted on Wednesday to freeze enrollment in the state's Medicaid healthcare insurance for the poor, setting the stage for a showdown with Republican Governor John Kasich, who favors expanding the program.