July 12Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd

* Says it issued the first tranche of short-term financing notes for 2017 worth 500 million yuan

* Notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 365 days and coupon rate of 5.4 percent, as well as maturity date of July 11, 2018

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mEJocX

