BRIEF-Yantai Zhenghai Bio-Tech issues H1 2017 net profit outlook
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 could raise up to 20 percent, or to be 19 million yuan to 22.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of H1 2016 (19 million yuan)
July 12Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd
* Says it issued the first tranche of short-term financing notes for 2017 worth 500 million yuan
* Notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 365 days and coupon rate of 5.4 percent, as well as maturity date of July 11, 2018
* BGI Genomics shares to debut trade on July 14 - Shenzhen stock exchange