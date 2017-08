April 7 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 48.4 percent y/y at 6.9 billion yuan ($1.00 billion)

* Says it wins land rights bid for cultural park construction for 4.58 billion yuan

