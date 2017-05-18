FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26, B shares on June 1
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2017 / 5:12 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26, B shares on June 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.8 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to A share shareholders of record on May 25, B share shareholders of record on June 1

* The company's A shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 26 and the dividend will be paid on May 26

* The company's B shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 26 and the dividend will be paid on June 1

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Z0uahF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.