BRIEF-Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26, B shares on June 1

May 18 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.8 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to A share shareholders of record on May 25, B share shareholders of record on June 1

* The company's A shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 26 and the dividend will be paid on May 26

* The company's B shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 26 and the dividend will be paid on June 1

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Z0uahF

