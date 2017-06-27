BRIEF-VR Global Partners reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Pangaea Logistics
* VR Global Partners L.P reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, as of June 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tOnVGI)
June 27Shenzhen Refond Optoelectronics Co Ltd :
* Says it will inject 20.5 million yuan capital into its unit
* Says it will hold 70 percent stake after increase of capital
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6m7DuC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
