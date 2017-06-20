June 20 Shenzhen Roadrover Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to use 2.55 million yuan to help to set up a tech JV in Shenzhen, with partners

* Says JV will be mainly engaged in Car intelligence vision and safety driving assist system related business

* Co will hold 51 percent stake in JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6J7w3Q

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)