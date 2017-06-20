BRIEF-China U-ton Holdings to offer for subscription up to 100 million placing shares
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares
June 20 Shenzhen Roadrover Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use 2.55 million yuan to help to set up a tech JV in Shenzhen, with partners
* Says JV will be mainly engaged in Car intelligence vision and safety driving assist system related business
* Co will hold 51 percent stake in JV
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6J7w3Q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares
* Board has proposed a payment of final cash dividend of hk1.0 cent per share for year ended 31 march 2017