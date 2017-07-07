BRIEF-Exem says conversion of 3rd series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 5 billion won worth of its 3rd series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.2 million shares of the co, at 4,025 won/share
July 7 Shenzhen Shengxunda Technology Co Ltd
* Says its shares to resume trade on July 10
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sNF0DK
