BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 1.32 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
June 20Shenzhen Sunshine Laser & Electronics Technology Co Ltd :
* Says unit will invest 50 million yuan to set up a Jiaxing-based tech sub-subsidiary
* Says it will hold 100 percent stake in the sub-subsidiary
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22