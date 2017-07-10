BRIEF-DASAN Networks lowers conversion price of 4th series convertible bonds to 5,680 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 4th series convertible bonds to 5,680 won/share from 6,080 won/share, effective July 10
July 10 Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co Ltd
* Says it sees H1 net profit up 131.5-149.8 percent y/y at 380-410 million yuan ($55.86-$60.27 million)
* Says it will invest 7.8 million yuan to set up a Jiangsu-based information security technology company with National Research Center for Information Technology Security of Jiangsu branch