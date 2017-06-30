June 30 Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co Ltd

* Says it clinches contract on data project worth an initial 188.7 million yuan ($27.83 million)

* Says it signs new contracts totalling 345.9 million yuan in Q2

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2stSwYe; bit.ly/2sYoy1X

