BRIEF-Docdata issues 699,999 new ordinary shares - Euronext
* DOCDATA NV ISSUES 699,999 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM MARKET AS OF JULY 3, 2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 30 Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co Ltd
* Says it clinches contract on data project worth an initial 188.7 million yuan ($27.83 million)
* Says it signs new contracts totalling 345.9 million yuan in Q2
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2stSwYe; bit.ly/2sYoy1X
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7795 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* DOCDATA NV ISSUES 699,999 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM MARKET AS OF JULY 3, 2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CSG Systems International - On June 29, co amended Time Warner agreement to provide for additional one-month extension through July 31 - SEC Filing