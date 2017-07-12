Retailers, cyclicals strength give European shares a leg-up; Pearson slumps again
* UK SFO investigation hits Amec Foster Wheeler (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
July 12 Shenzhen Terca Technology Co Ltd
* Says it will set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Hongkong
* New subsidiary will be engaged in investment and acquisition, as well as import and export trade
* New subsidiary will be capitalized at HK$10 million
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Z68n84
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
FRANKFURT, July 12 BMW Group, which owns the Mini, Rolls-Royce and BMW brands, said its June car sales rose 2.1 percent worldwide, despite a 16.5 percent sales dip in Germany and a decline in sales in the new BMW 5 series.