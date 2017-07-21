FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise to acquire 80 pct stake in Tianjin-based financial leasing firm
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Soon out of prison, O.J. still handcuffed by financial claims
U.S.
Soon out of prison, O.J. still handcuffed by financial claims
Uber could end up like Yahoo
Breakingviews
Uber could end up like Yahoo
#Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
#Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2017 / 8:17 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise to acquire 80 pct stake in Tianjin-based financial leasing firm

1 Min Read

July 21(Reuters) - Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise Co Ltd

* Says co plans to acquire 70 percent stake of Promising International Financial Leasing Co.,Ltd. (target company) from a Beijing-based investment company at the price of 188.6 million yuan

* Says co will take over 112 million yuan debts of Beijing-based investment company's in target company

* Says co plans to acquire 30 percent stake of target company from PROMISING HOLDINGS (HK) CO., LIMITED

* Says co plans to transfer 20 percent stake of target company to management of target company

* Says co and management of target company will hold a 80 percent stake and a 20 percent stake in the target company respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pRFweN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.