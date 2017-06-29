Fitch Affirms Three Pinnacle RMBS Series

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed four classes of notes from three Pinnacle series. The transactions are securitisations of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by Police & Nurses Limited, trading as P&N Bank. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that available credit enhancement supports the notes' current ratings