BRIEF-India's Infosys chairman says re-evaluating long-term goals
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace
June 23Shenzhen Ysstech Info-tech Co Ltd :
* Says shareholder cut 3.8 percent stake in the co from 8.1 percent stake
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.