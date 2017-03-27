FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shenzhou International Group posts FY net profit RMB2.95 billion
#Apparel & Accessories
March 27, 2017 / 4:33 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Shenzhou International Group posts FY net profit RMB2.95 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd

* FY net profit rmb2.95 billion versus rmb2.35 billion

* Sales for year ended 31 december 2016 amounted to about rmb15.10 billion, up 19.5%

* Proposed to declare a final dividend of hk$1.20 (approximately rmb1.07) per ordinary share

* "group plans to focus on oem business in future"

* As retail business not reached expected target, will review development strategy of remaining 51% equity interest in retail business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

