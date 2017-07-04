BRIEF-Shanghai Conant Optics unit and partners to set up Shanghai-based IT company
* Says its unit and partners will set up a Shanghai-based IT company with a registered capital of 20 million yuan
July 4 Shenzhou Yiqiao Information Service Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned Qinghai glutin unit received administration order from local environment authorities, to suspend production for 30 days due to smell during production
* Co got US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) tentative approval for vardenafil hydrochloride orally disintegrating tablets