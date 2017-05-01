FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Sherritt and Ambatovy Joint Venture Partners reach agreement in principle
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sherritt and Ambatovy Joint Venture Partners reach agreement in principle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Sherritt International Corp

* Sherritt and Ambatovy Joint Venture Partners reach agreement in principle

* Sherritt International Corp says Sherritt to remain as operator until at least 2024 in joint venture

* Sherritt - elimination of Ambatovy JV additional partner loans, $1.4 billion at March 31, 2017, from sherritt's balance sheet with transfer of 28% interest in ambatovy

* Sherritt International - revised joint venture partnership terms for sherritt to escrow about $23 million to satisfy 12% of potential future funding requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

