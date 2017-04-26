FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sherritt International Qtrly net loss from continuing operations per share C$0.25
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 10:34 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sherritt International Qtrly net loss from continuing operations per share C$0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Sherritt International Corp

* Q1 combined revenue up 19 percent to c$228 million

* Sherritt announces q1 2017 results

* Qtrly net loss from continuing operations per share $0.25

* Sherritt international corp qtrly ambatovy nickel production was down 14% compared to q1 2016, and down 25% from q4 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.19, revenue view c$84.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sherritt international corp - capital spending of $2.1 million in quarter is expected to increase next quarter and over course of year

* Capital spending is down 36% in this quarter compared to q1 of 2016

* Production guidance for 2017 remains in place

* Says all amounts are canadian dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

