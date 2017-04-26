FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Sherritt International reports Q1 revenue fell 14 pct to C$13.4 mln
April 26, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sherritt International reports Q1 revenue fell 14 pct to C$13.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Sherritt International Corp

* Sherritt announces Q1 2017 results

* Q1 revenue fell 14 percent to C$13.4 million

* Qtrly net loss from continuing operations per share $0.25

* Sherritt International Corp qtrly Ambatovy nickel production was down 14% compared to Q1 2016, and down 25% from Q4 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.19, revenue view C$84.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sherritt International Corp - capital spending of $2.1 million in quarter is expected to increase next quarter and over course of year

* Capital spending is down 36% in this quarter compared to Q1 of 2016

* Production guidance for 2017 remains in place Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

