April 28 (Reuters) - SHF Communication Technologies AG:

* FY net profit for the year of 0.63 million euros (previous year: 0.75 million euros)

* Proposes dividend of 0.13 euro per share

* FY sales amounted to 7.1 million euros (previous year: 7.5 million euros)