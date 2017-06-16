BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 16 Shian Yih Electronic Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 28
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dQviXY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.