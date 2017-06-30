BRIEF-H.I.G. Whitehorse completes investment of EUR 85 mln in notes issued by Savio Group
* Completed, alongside Tikehau Capital, an investment of EUR 85 million in notes issued by Savio Group Source text for Eikon:
June 30 ShiftPixy Inc:
* ShiftPixy Inc shares open at $6.30 in debut on the Nasdaq versus IPO price of $6.00 per share Further company coverage:
June 30 Wells Fargo Asset Management named Jonathan Hobbs as head of U.S. portfolio solutions and Kevin Kneafsey as a senior investment strategist with the multi-asset client solutions group.