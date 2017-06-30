BRIEF-Ipsen announces Dysport co-promotion agreement with Saol
* Ipsen announces Dysport co-promotion agreement with Saol Therapeutics to expand commercial reach in the united states
June 30 Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it has been granted approval for chemical drug clinical trials for XY0206 API and tablet issued by china food and drug administration
* XY0206 is used for treatment of leukemia and lung cancer and other malignant tumors
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iX5rJu
* Besponsa® approved in the EU for adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia