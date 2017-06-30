June 30 Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it has been granted approval for chemical drug clinical trials for XY0206 API and tablet issued by china food and drug administration

* XY0206 is used for treatment of leukemia and lung cancer and other malignant tumors

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iX5rJu

