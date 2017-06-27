BRIEF-Hydropothecary reports $20 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debenture units
June 27 Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says its unit and related parties plan to set up unit with registered capital of 600 million yuan ($88.07 million)
* Marinus Pharmaceuticals- initiated its Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of Ganaxolone IV