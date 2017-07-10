BRIEF-Neothetics announces review of strategic alternatives
* Neothetics Inc - Intends to streamline its operations in order to preserve its capital and cash resources, including implementing a reduction in workforce
July 10 Shiloh Industries Inc:
* Shiloh Industries, Inc announces common stock offering
* Shiloh Industries Inc says has commenced an underwritten public offering of up to 5.0 million newly issued shares of its common stock
* Shiloh Industries -intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay borrowings under revolving credit facility. j.p. Morgan, BofA Merrill lynch and others
OSLO/CALGARY, Alberta, July 10 Norway's Statoil and Canada's Husky Energy have hit dry wells in a prospect in the Atlantic offshore Newfoundland for which they had high hopes, Statoil said on Monday.