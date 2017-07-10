July 10 Shiloh Industries Inc:

* Shiloh Industries, Inc announces common stock offering

* Shiloh Industries Inc says has commenced an underwritten public offering of up to 5.0 million newly issued shares of its common stock

* Shiloh Industries -intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay borrowings under revolving credit facility. j.p. Morgan, BofA Merrill lynch and others