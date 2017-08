June 1 (Reuters) - Shiloh Industries Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.24

* Sees 2017 annual capital expenditures to be approximately 4 to 5 percent of revenue

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $74 million to $78 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin range of 7.0 to 7.5 percent

* Qtrly net revenues $273 million versus $284.3 million