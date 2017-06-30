BRIEF-Lippo Ltd says FY profit attributable HK$256 mln
* FY profit attributable to equity holders of co HK$256 million versus loss of HK$169.8 million
June 30 Shimamura Co Ltd:
* Says it has sold 310,000 shares of TAWARAYA CO LTD on June 30
* Says it holds 16.8 percent voting rights in TAWARAYA, down from 28.1 percent
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/LfUcrL
* Expects to achieve full year earnings at top end of its current guidance