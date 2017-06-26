BRIEF-Ultra Electronics confirms discussions to buy Sparton Corp
* Confirm in advanced discussions to buy whole of issued share capital of New York Stock Exchange listed Sparton Corporation
June 26Shinden Hightex Corp
* Says it received an order for semiconductor inspection equipments, worth 4.5 billion yen
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/mcQoh6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Confirm in advanced discussions to buy whole of issued share capital of New York Stock Exchange listed Sparton Corporation
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.