BRIEF-Shine Corporate updates on Oakey contamination class action

March 17 (Reuters) - Shine Corporate Ltd
* Oakey contamination class action - litigation funding
* To confirm extension of its cba facilities, including an additional $9 million market rate facility
* Proposed action will be conducted on behalf of property and business owners affected by contamination
* Agreement by litigation funder imf bentham to fund proposed class action to be conducted by co's subsidiary, shine lawyers pty ltd
* Contamination alleged to have arisen from use of aqueous film forming foam at aviation centre
* Proposed class action against commonwealth of australia (department of defence) to contamination at oakey army aviation centre, become unconditional
* IMF has confirmed that condition precedent to agreement has been satisfied