5 months ago
BRIEF-Shine Corporate updates on Oakey contamination class action
#Financials
March 17, 2017 / 1:29 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Shine Corporate updates on Oakey contamination class action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Shine Corporate Ltd

* Oakey contamination class action - litigation funding

* To confirm extension of its cba facilities, including an additional $9 million market rate facility

* Proposed action will be conducted on behalf of property and business owners affected by contamination

* Agreement by litigation funder imf bentham to fund proposed class action to be conducted by co's subsidiary, shine lawyers pty ltd

* Contamination alleged to have arisen from use of aqueous film forming foam at aviation centre

* Proposed class action against commonwealth of australia (department of defence) to contamination at oakey army aviation centre, become unconditional

* IMF has confirmed that condition precedent to agreement has been satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

