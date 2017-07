July 21 (Reuters) - Shinwa Art Auction Co Ltd

* Says it plans to restructure the company into a holding company

* Says it will establish a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit as the successor preparatory company on Aug. 1

* Says it will transfer its auction related business to the successor preparatory company on Dec. 1

* Says it will change name to SHINWA WISE HOLDINGS CO., LTD. on Dec. 1

