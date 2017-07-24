FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shionogi ‍announces positive top-line results for S-033188 phase 3 study
July 24, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Shionogi ‍announces positive top-line results for S-033188 phase 3 study

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd:

* Shionogi - ‍announces positive top-line results for s-033188 phase 3 study (capstone-1) in otherwise healthy influenza patients

* Shionogi - ‍time to alleviation of symptoms (TTAS) was significantly reduced with s-033188 compared to placebo​

* Shionogi & Co Ltd - ‍s-033188 was well tolerated​

* Shionogi & Co Ltd - ‍based on results from capstone-1, shionogi plans to submit a new drug application (NDA) to PMDA in Japan later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

