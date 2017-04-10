BRIEF-Shipper BW Offshore completes acquisition of Harvest Dussafu

April 10 (Reuters) - Bw Offshore Ltd:

* BW Energy Gabon Pte. Ltd, a subsidiary of BW Offshore, has completed the acquisition of 100 percent interest in Harvest Dussafu B.V. from Harvest Energia B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Harvest Natural Resources

* Closing is in line with the terms and conditions previouslycommunicated in the stock exchange release made on Dec, 22 2016

* Following the abovementioned closing, BWEG holds a 66.66% working interest in the Dussafu production sharing contract, while Panoro Energy ASA holds the remaining 33.33%

* BW Offshore and Panoro Energy ASA are working towards closing of the acquisition of a further 25% working interest in the Dussafu licence