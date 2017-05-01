FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shire and Parion Sciences enter into a collaborative license agreement
May 1, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Shire and Parion Sciences enter into a collaborative license agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Shire Plc:

* Shire and Parion Sciences enter into a collaborative license agreement to advance p-321 for ophthalmic indications

* Demonstrates ongoing commitment to innovation in ophthalmics for Shire

* Shire Plc will make initial $20 million upfront license payment with an additional $20 million payment based on milestone

* Parion will be entitled to receive additional potential milestone payments, with a total potential deal value of up to $535 million

* Parion has option to co-fund through additional stages of development in exchange for enhanced tiered double-digit royalties.

* Parion also has option to co-fund commercialization activities and participate in financial outcome from those activities. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

