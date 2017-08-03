FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Shire CEO says possible ADHD drugs spin-off is natural evolution of his strategy
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Science
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Amazon’s show business dreams stump investors
business
Amazon’s show business dreams stump investors
Canada’s jailhouse secret: Legally innocent prisoners are dying
World
Canada’s jailhouse secret: Legally innocent prisoners are dying
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 3, 2017 / 11:45 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Shire CEO says possible ADHD drugs spin-off is natural evolution of his strategy

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shire

* Says we expect to complete a formal evaluation of the full range of strategic options for the neuroscience

* Says review of neuroscience franchise could include potential of independent public listing

* Ceo says at this stage does not plan to make changes to neuroscience business

* Says review of neuroscience unit is a natural evolution of his growth strategy

* Ceo says at inflection point where there are two strong distinct businesses Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.