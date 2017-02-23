Feb 23 Shire Plc:
* Results served as basis for ongoing phase 3 trial
* No serious adverse events or discontinuations due to
adverse events were observed at all doses studied
* Pre-Specified efficacy analyses in patients with at least
2 attacks in 3 months showed reduced rate of attacks by between
88-100 percent for dosage range versus placebo
* All subjects were attack-free in 300 mg group and 82 pct
were attack-free in 400 mg group versus 27 pct in placebo group
